Dotson caught both of his targets for 23 yards in Saturday's 24-14 preseason loss to the Chiefs.

Dotson was the recipient of Carson Wentz's first pass of the game, while his second catch came on a Taylor Heinicke pass late in the first half. The rookie first-round pick has reportedly been turning heads in camp, so Dotson seems primed for a prominent role out of the gate as a secondary option for Wentz behind Terry McLaurin.