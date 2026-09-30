Daniels (elbow) is traveling with the Commanders to London ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

As expected, Daniels will make the trip across the pond and participate in practices over the coming days. He has a lot of work ahead of him in order to be cleared to play Sunday as he continues to recover from a dislocated elbow, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Marcus Mariota get the starting nod for a second week in a row. Logging a full practice at least once this week would go a long way in Daniels' efforts to return to the field.