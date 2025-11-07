Martin (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.

Martin was unable to practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury he sustained against Seattle in Week 9. He managed to increase his practice participation over the next two days and was a full participant in Friday's session, but he hasn't been given the green light to play Sunday just yet. Martin's status for Week 10 may not be officially known until the Commanders announce their list of inactive players about 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but if he's not cleared to play, then Tyler Owens (hamstring) and Darnell Savage would be the top candidates to start at safety alongside Jeremy Reaves.