Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that White (shoulder) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

White injured his shoulder late in the first half of Sunday's win over Seattle, but he was able to check back into the game in the third quarter and finished the day with eight carries for 35 yards and a six-yard touchdown reception. The running back is apparently still hurting a few days after the Week 3 contest and will receive treatment Wednesday, so his practice activity will warrant tracking the next two days to see if his shoulder issue affects his availability for Sunday's game against the Colts in London.