The Commanders activated McLaurin (ankle) from the active/PUP list Saturday.

McLaurin's activation from the PUP list doesn't seem to represent a step forward in his pursuit of a new long-term extension, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, but with Washington's regular-season opener against the Giants on Sunday, Sept. 7 now roughly three weeks away, the No. 1 wideout is ready to get back on the practice field and get into game shape. Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports that McLaurin isn't participating in on-field drills at practice Saturday, though he could simply be handling his ramp-up work inside team facilities. The soon-to-be 30-year-old wideout is currently heading into the final year of his deal with the Commanders, and his dissatisfaction with the lack of progress on extension negotiations has been severe enough that he made a trade request July 31.