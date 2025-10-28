McLaurin (quadriceps) is questionable to return to Monday night's game against the Chiefs.

McLaurin was spotted on the sideline with his helmet on in the fourth quarter, but he didn't take the field with the offense and is being labeled as questionable. McLaurin, of course, missed the previous four games with a quad injury, so it appears as if he aggravated the issue. Prior to exiting, McLaurin reeled in three of four targets for 54 yards and one touchdown. Chris Moore, Luke McCaffrey and Jaylin Lane would be in line for additional offensive reps while McLaurin is out.