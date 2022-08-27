McLaurin will not suit up in Saturday's preseason finale against the Ravens, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
The Commanders are resting essentially every key starter on both sides of the both. With Jahan Dotson, Cam Sims (concussion) and Curtis Samuel also sidelined, expect Dyami Brown and Dax Milne to see the starting reps in Saturday's contest.
