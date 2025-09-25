McLaurin (quadriceps) was not spotted at Thursday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

McLaurin was injured in last Sunday's win over the Raiders and has now logged back-to-back DNPs to start the week. He was seeking a second opinion on the quad injury earlier in the week, but the Commanders have yet to provide an update on their star receiver. With Noah Brown (groin) also injured and missing from practice this week, the Commanders could be down to Deebo Samuel, Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane and Chris Moore for Sunday's game against Atlanta.