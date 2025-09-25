Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Officially DNP again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaurin (quadriceps) remained sidelined for Thursday's practice.
Unless he's able to practice in some capacity Friday, McLaurin is looking increasingly unlikely to play Sunday against the Falcons after he injured his quad last Sunday against the Raiders. Deebo Samuel could be in for increased targets as the focal point of the passing offense against Atlanta.
