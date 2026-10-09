McLaurin (hamstring) was present for Friday's practice, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

While McLaurin was in attendance Friday, it's unclear if he's actually participating in practice after logging DNPs Wednesday and Thursday. He's yet to practice since injuring his hamstring in practice last Friday, causing him to miss last Sunday's loss to the Colts. If McLaurin is unable to face the Giants on Sunday, Antonio Williams, Treylon Burks and Dyami Brown would again be in line for increased snaps and targets.