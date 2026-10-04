Head coach Dan Quinn said McLaurin (hamstring) "pushed to play" before being deemed inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts in London, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

The Commanders added McLaurin to their Week 4 injury report Friday due to a hamstring issue that left him questionable ahead of Sunday's contest. On Saturday, Ben Standig of The Team 980 Washington D.C. reported McLaurin was trending toward an absence, and indeed he was among the team's inactives Sunday. Considering Quinn's comments, McLaurin seemingly has a decent chance to return next Sunday versus the Giants.