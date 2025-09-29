Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Monday that McLaurin (quadriceps) is among injured players who are "are trending in the right direction," JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

McLaurin sat out Week 4 and has yet to practice in any capacity since a quad injury forced him off the field early Week 3 versus the Raiders, but it sounds like the veteran wideout has a fair chance to return to action Week 5 against the Chargers. Quarterback Jayden Daniels (knee), meanwhile, seems a likely candidate to retake the field Sunday on the road against the Chargers. It will bode well for McLaurin if he's able to be listed as at least a limited participant on Wednesday's first official practice report of the week.