McLaurin will undergo further testing on his injured quadriceps, and his status for Sunday's game against the Falcons is up in the air, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

McLaurin posted a 3-74-0 receiving line on four targets across 35 offensive snaps against the Raiders this past Sunday but had to leave the game with the quad injury in the second half. If McLaurin is unable to play against Atlanta, the Commanders could be down to Deebo Samuel, Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane and Chris Moore at wide receiver, as Noah Brown (groin) didn't practice at all last week after being injured in Week 2 against Green Bay.