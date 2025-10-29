Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Won't play this week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaurin (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Seattle, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
McLaurin returned from a four-game absence for Monday's 28-7 loss to the Chiefs, ultimately exiting in the fourth quarter after aggravating his quad injury. He'll now miss at least one more game, with Commanders coach Dan Quinn saying Wednesday that it's "too early to tell" if the wideout will be out beyond Week 9.
