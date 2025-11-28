Burks (finger) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest against the Broncos.

Burks sat out the Commanders' last game Week 11 due to a finger injury that required surgery, but with the benefit of a Week 12 bye, he followed up back-to-back limited practices to open Week 13 prep with a full session Friday, setting him up to suit up this weekend. With top WR Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) back in the lineup and Deebo Samuel also on hand, Burks will be in the mix for snaps and targets behind them along with Jaylin Lane and Chris Moore.