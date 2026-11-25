Burks (foot) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Burks presumably had his reps capped for maintenance purposes, as the wideout was sidelined for the Commanders' Week 9 loss to the Rams due to the same foot issue before suiting up in the ensuing two contests. In both of those games, Burks played north of 60 percent of the offensive snaps while producing a combined 4-57-0 receiving line on six targets. Provided he advances to full practice activity by Friday, Burks should head into this weekend's game in Arizona without a designation.