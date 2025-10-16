Carson (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Carson was a full participant in practice leading up to the Cowboys' Week 6 road clash against the Panthers, but the 2024 fifth-rounder was ultimately not cleared to be reinstated from injured reserve. However, Carson would stand a good chance to make his 2025 regular-season debut against the Commanders on Sunday with a slate of full practices this week. He is in the final stages of his recovery from a knee injury that he sustained during training camp in late July.