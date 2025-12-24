Carson (shoulder/hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Commanders, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The second-year pro from Wake Forest was sidelined for the Week 16 loss to the Chargers due to a hamstring injury, but following a week of limited practice sessions, he's got a chance to suit up Thursday. If active for the Week 17 contest, Carson will likely operate as one of the Cowboys' top boundary cornerbacks.