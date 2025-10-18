Cowboys' Caelen Carson: Off IR, still questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cowboys activated Carson (knee) from injured reserve Saturday, but he remains questionable for Sunday's game versus the Commanders.
Now that he's off IR, Carson is in line to make his 2025 regular-season debut this weekend. The 2024 fifth-rounder could play a large role in the Cowboys' secondary immediately, given that corner Trevon Diggs (concussion) has been ruled out and safety Juanyeh Thomas (migraine) is listed as questionable. Carson accumulated 27 tackles (24 solo) and four pass defenses across six regular-season games during his rookie campaign.
