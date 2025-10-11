Cowboys' Caelen Carson: Questionable for Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus Carolina, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.
Carson remains on injured reserve but practiced in full all week. The Cowboys will have until Saturday afternoon to activate Carson or he'll need to wait another week before making his 2025 debut.
