Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Comes down with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lamb didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.
Per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Lamb wasn't present at the media-access portion of Wednesday's session, and now the reason has been revealed. Lamb will have two more chances to practice this week, or else he'll be at risk of entering the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
