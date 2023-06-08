Lamb (leg) is reportedly fine following his exit from Wednesday's minicamp practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Per Mickey Spagnola of the Cowboys' official site, Lamb appeared to be favoring his left leg after landing awkwardly while making a catch during Wednesday's session, but the issue doesn't look like anything serious and shouldn't impact Lamb's status for next month's training camp. This coming season, the 2020 first-rounder is in line to continue to head a Dallas pass-catching corps that bid adieu to TE Dalton Schultz this offseason, while adding veteran wideout Brandin Cooks. In 17 games in 2022, Lamb paced the team with 107 catches for 1,359 yards and nine TDs on 156 targets.