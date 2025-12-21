Luepke (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Luepke increased his practice participation over the course of Week 16 prep, and he has progressed enough to clear the league's concussion protocol and be available for Sunday's home tilt. The third-year fullback turned five touches into 30 yards during the Cowboys' Week 15 loss to the Vikings before leaving the game after sustaining a concussion.