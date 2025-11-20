Pierce was waived by the Texans on Thursday.

Pierce could garner some interest on waivers considering he has posted some promising performances when given the opportunity. Houston's 2022 fourth-round pick out of Florida rushed for 939 yards as a rookie and capped the 2024 regular season with a 176-yard rushing performance when the Texans were resting starters. Pierce failed to carve out a role in 2025 despite Joe Mixon's (foot/ankle) season-long absence, falling behind rookie Woody Marks, veteran Nick Chubb and even pass-catching specialist Dare Ogunbowale on the running back depth chart prior to being waived.