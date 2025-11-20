Dameon Pierce: Time up with Texans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pierce was waived by the Texans on Thursday.
Pierce could garner some interest on waivers considering he has posted some promising performances when given the opportunity. Houston's 2022 fourth-round pick out of Florida rushed for 939 yards as a rookie and capped the 2024 regular season with a 176-yard rushing performance when the Texans were resting starters. Pierce failed to carve out a role in 2025 despite Joe Mixon's (foot/ankle) season-long absence, falling behind rookie Woody Marks, veteran Nick Chubb and even pass-catching specialist Dare Ogunbowale on the running back depth chart prior to being waived.