Dolphins' Elijah Campbell: Questionable to return Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell (ankle/knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jets.
Campbell sustained lower-body injuries during the third quarter of Sunday's game, and he's being evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return. He's mostly been deployed on special teams this season, but his absence means the Dolphins will have less depth at safety.
