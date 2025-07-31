Daniels (Achilles) has been participating in training camp, Claude Smalls of the Miami Herald reports.

After suffering a torn Achilles tendon last September, Daniels was a limited participant in last month's. mandatory minicamp, but the guard has subsequently been cleared to work in training camp. The 27-year-old signed a three-year, $24 million deal with Miami in March and started all four games he appeared in with Pittsburgh last season.