Dolphins' James Daniels: Participating in training camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Daniels (Achilles) has been participating in training camp, Claude Smalls of the Miami Herald reports.
After suffering a torn Achilles tendon last September, Daniels was a limited participant in last month's. mandatory minicamp, but the guard has subsequently been cleared to work in training camp. The 27-year-old signed a three-year, $24 million deal with Miami in March and started all four games he appeared in with Pittsburgh last season.
