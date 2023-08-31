Wilson is recovering from midsection and finger injuries, with coach Mike McDaniel saying Thursday that he "wouldn't be surprised" if the running back comes back from injured reserve later this season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Wilson left practice early Aug. 9 and subsequently missed the rest of the preseason, leaving more reps for De'Von Achane (shoulder), Salvon Ahmed (neck) and Chris Brooks behind probable starter Raheem Mostert. Only Mostert and Brooks were healthy at the end of the preseason, but Achane and Ahmed could join them in the coming days/weeks, whereas Wilson needs more time to rest/heal. Wilson is ineligible through Week 4, making Oct. 8 against the Giants his earliest possible date for a 2023 debut.