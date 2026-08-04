Dolphins' Malik Willis: Looks sharp early in camp

Willis has played well at training camp, earning praise from coach Jeff Hafley and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, according to David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The report notes that Willis didn't do much running or scrambling during OTAs, but that's apparently changed some at training camp, with the offense incorporating designed QB runs. The extent to which those are part of the offense will go a long way toward determining Willis' fantasy value, though the Dolphins unsurprisingly want him to focus on the passing game and getting the ball out quickly this summer. It sounds like the team is pleased with what they've seen so far, with Willis displaying good chemistry with his no-name group of pass catchers.