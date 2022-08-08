Mostert and Chase Edmonds both are listed with the first-string offense on Miami's initial preseason depth chart, after coach Mike McDaniel said Sunday that "competition is fierce" among the team's running backs, Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports reports.

Edmonds got the biggest contract of the trio, but it's no secret that fellow offseason acquisitions Mostert and Sony Michel also are in the mix for key roles. Edmonds is the best pass catcher of the bunch, while Mostert is by far the fastest and Michel perhaps most adept working between the tackles. There's even some chance of a contribution from Myles Gaskin, the team's lead back for much of 2020 and 2021 under a different coaching staff. Mostert should have an advantage when it comes to scheme familiarity and terminology, considering McDaniel was the 49ers' run game coordinator from 2017 to 2020 and their offensive coordinator in 2021. Mostert was in San Francisco from late 2016 through 2021, though he missed nearly as many games as he played, including all but the season opener last year. He was cleared for the start of training camp after a lengthy rehab from a knee injury, and he recently shed his no-contact jersey, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald.