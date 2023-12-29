Mostert (knee/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at Baltimore, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Mostert has been tending to knee and ankle issues since Week 11 prep, but he's been able to suit up in each of the last six games, a span in which he turned 100 carries into 407 yards and seven touchdowns and hauled in six of eight targets for 24 yards and another score. He's been able to handle double-digit rushes on each occasion, and coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that Mostert "should be good" to play this weekend, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. As a result, Mostert will handle his typical workload Sunday as long as he's not included among the Dolphins' inactives when they're posted approximately 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.