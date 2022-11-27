Bridgewater (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Bridgewater is slated to miss his fifth consecutive contest as a result of a knee injury, though he likely wouldn't have seen much action as long as starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains healthy. Rookie Skylar Thompson will now serve as the primary backup signal caller in Week 12.
