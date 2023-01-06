Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Bridgewater (finger/knee) has a chance to be active Sunday against the Jets, but he would be available only in a backup capacity behind starter Skylar Thompson, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports.

McDaniel confirmed that Thompson will draw his second start of the season Week 18 with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) ruled out and with Bridgewater having been limited in practice this week while he recovers from a dislocated pinky finger on his throwing hand. Bridgewater has reportedly made substantial progress in his recovery, but he clearly isn't 100 percent healthy, given that he almost certainly have gotten the starting nod over Thompson for this must-win game if that were the case. If Bridgewater isn't cleared to handle the backup role, the Dolphins will likely elevate Mike Glennon from the practice squad to serve as Thompson's understudy.