Dolphins' Thomas Duarte: Participating in training camp
Duarte (shoulder) is participating in training camp, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Duarte missed part of the offseason program with a shoulder injury, but the tight end is now back in action and ready to compete for a depth role at tight end.
