Brown (hamstring) isn't practicing Thursday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Brown now has missed the first two practices of Week 8 prep due to a hamstring injury, but he was spotted working out on the side during Thursday's session, per Bob Brookover of NJ.com. There's an expectation that Brown will be able to suit up Sunday against the Giants, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, but Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for that contest.