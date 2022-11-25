Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that Brown (illness) will be back at practice Friday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Brown missed Thursday's practice with an illness after avoiding the injury report entirely Wednesday, so it's encouraging to see him back on the field and handling reps, even if he ultimately does so in a limited fashion. The Eagles have yet to determine whether Brown will carry an injury designation into Sunday's contest against the Packers, but more information on that front will be revealed later Friday. Meanwhile, fellow wideout DeVonta Smith (knee) was a limited participant Thursday and could also carry a designation into the weekend.