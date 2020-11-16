Jeffery recorded no receptions on one target in Week 10 against the Giants.
Jeffery's catchless performance confirmed pregame reports that he would be eased back into action for his season debut. His lone target came on the team's third offensive snap, but fell incomplete. It's unclear how many targets Jeffery will be able to command with Jalen Reagor, Travis Fulgham and Dallas Goedert already established in the offense. Jeffery's next chance to make an impact will come in Week 11 against the Browns.
