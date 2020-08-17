Jeffery (foot) remains without a timetable to return to practice, Bo Wulf of The Athletic reports.
It's basically been the same story for months now, with coach Doug Pederson saying Jeffery is "doing well" but doesn't have a timetable to return. The 30-year-old wideout currently resides on the PUP list, which would rule him out for the first six weeks of the season if he isn't removed before the opener. DeSean Jackson, Jalen Reagor and Greg Ward have been getting most of the first-team reps at wide receiver, while J.J. Arcega-Whiteside missed Monday's practice with a lower body injury.
