Wentz (ribs) completed 25 of 43 pass attempts for 231 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Falcons.

Wentz had a lackluster first half, and then was forced to leave the game on the team's final drive in the second quarter after taking a hard shot to the ribs. The 26-year-old was able to return and finish the same drive he started, and was also able to finish out the rest of the contest. Wentz's final stat line looks poor, but it is worth noting that he lost his entire starting receiving corps along with backup tight end Dallas Goedert for most of the game. Assuming the quarterback's rib injury doesn't flare up later this week, expect a much friendlier fantasy matchup against the Lions' defense next Sunday.