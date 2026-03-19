The Eagles have signed Pierce to a one-year deal.

Pierce, who logged a combined 14 carries for 36 yards in five regular-season contests (four with the Texans and one with the Chiefs) in 2025, has seen his workload decrease in each of his last three seasons following his rookie campaign with Houston in 2022, during which recorded 220 carries in 13 games. With the Eagles, he'll compete with Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley for complementary backfield touches behind top back Saquon Barkley.