Smith (knee) has been cleared from the injury report for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Smith was listed with the same injury last week and caught six of nine targets for 78 yards. He was then limited in practice this Thursday, while A.J. Brown sat out due to an illness, but both have been cleared to face the Packers this weekend.
