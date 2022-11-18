Smith (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Smith and A.J. Brown (ankle) both were limited practice participants Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to full participation Friday. They avoid injury designations and thus are set to do battle with a tough group of cornerbacks led by Stephon Gilmore.
More News
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Limited again Thursday•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Scores TD on bittersweet birthday•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Quiet night in Week 9 win•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Complementary role against Steelers•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Strong results from five targets•