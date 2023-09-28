Smith didn't practice Thursday due to an illness.

Fortunately for Smith, he's come down with an illness in the middle of the week, giving him a few days to get back to normal before the Eagles' upcoming matchup with the Commanders on Sunday. His status for Week 4 may gain some clarity when Friday's practice report is posted, but if he ends up limited or sidelined this weekend, the likes of Quez Watkins (hamstring), Olamide Zaccheaus and Britain Covey (hamstring) could see increased reps on offense behind top wide receiver A.J. Brown.