Smith finished with four receptions on five targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Dolphins.

Fellow starter A.J. Brown kept his monster season going with another 100-yard receiving game Sunday that dwarfed Smith's results. Not that the two teammates are comparing stats against each other, but it has become apparent who the true No. 1 option is in Philly this season after both players cleared 1,000 receiving yards in 2022. Smith's current 32-383-2 receiving line through seven games projects the wideout to finish with numbers worse than his rookie season. The Alabama standout would benefit from a big performance against Washington next Sunday, or he may find himself falling to third on Jalen Hurts' mental depth chart after tight end Dallas Goedert successfully broke out of his early slump in recent weeks.