Smith caught six passes for 78 yards on nine targets against Indianapolis on Sunday.

Smith seemed to draw more usage than usual with Dallas Goedert out and A.J. Brown (seven targets) drawing most of the defensive attention. The resulting box score isn't overly impressive at a glance, but it was a crucial contribution to the Eagles offense on a day where Jalen Hurts threw for only 190 yards on 25 attempts. Smith should continue to see escalated target shares while Goedert misses time, and a big game could result if Hurts' passing yardage volume exceeds the figure from this game. A Week 12 matchup with Green Bay could be a productive one for Smith.