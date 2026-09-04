Smith didn't make an appearance during the Eagles' three-game preseason slate.

Smith picked up a hamstring injury early on in training camp that kept him sidelined for the Eagles' first two exhibitions. After logging a full practice Aug. 24, he had put the issue behind him, but he still rested with the rest of the starters in the team's exhibition finale. With A.J. Brown getting traded to the Patriots this offseason, Smith is positioned as Philadelphia's No. 1 WR, while Dontayvion Wicks, rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon and Hollywood Brown are the next players up at the position.