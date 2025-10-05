Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Stellar numbers in tough matchup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith secured eight of 10 targets for 114 yards in the Eagles' 21-17 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.
Smith shook off a highly undesirable matchup on paper to produce team-best totals in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, as well as a season-long 52-yard catch. The Eagles' unusual pass-centric approach Sunday certainly helped Smith's numbers, but even in lower-volume days for the air attack, Smith has been the more consistent producer between him and A.J. Brown by far through Philadelphia's first five games. Smith will take a 25-272-1 receiving line on 30 targets into a favorable Week 6 road matchup against the Giants on Thursday night.
