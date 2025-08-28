Smith (groin) is practicing Thursday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Smith and A.J. Brown are both present at practice for a second consecutive day, as the star WR tandem continue to ramp things up ahead of the regular-season opener against Dallas on Thursday, Sept. 4. All indications remain that the Eagles expect both Smith and Brown to be available Week 1. A groin injury has hampered Smith's participation level since Aug. 19.