Smith (hamstring) isn't expected to be available Sunday versus the Rams, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

For a second straight week, Smith is dealing with a hamstring injury, but he was able to play through it during Monday's loss at Chicago, logging all 50 offensive snaps en route to six catches (on eight targets) for 65 yards. He hasn't practiced so far this week, and McManus' report indicates Smith likely will remain out Friday before the team eventually makes a ruling on his status for Week 4. If Smith doesn't suit up this weekend, Dontayvion Wicks and Makai Lemon would be the primary beneficiaries in the receiving corps.