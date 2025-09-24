Dotson caught one of his three targets for seven yards in Sunday's 33-26 win over the Rams.

After finishing Week 1 with three catches for 59 yards, Dotson has just one reception in both of the last two weeks. He did play a season-high 49 offensive snaps against the Rams, likely due to the fact that the Eagles were trailing for most of the game, but that didn't result in a large number of targets.