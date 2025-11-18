Dotson caught a pair of passes for 43 yards in Sunday's 16-9 victory over the Lions.

Dotson's second catch of the day, a 34-yard reception down the sideline after Jalen Hurts was forced out of the pocket, helped dig the Eagles out of tough field position on their own four yard line late in the fourth quarter. He's made the occasional key play for the Eagles this season and is averaging an impressive 19.4 yards per catch, but he's caught a total of just 10 passes in 10 games. Sunday's contest marked just the second time all year that he's caught multiple passes.